A mother reportedly left her car running while she ran inside, apparently tempting a would-be car-jacker to steal the Honda CRV.

Not only did it work, the thief drove off from the Shell station in the 8000 block of West Sam Houston Parkway in southwest Houston at around 2:30 a.m.  with more than he bargained for:

Three kids reportedly still sat inside.

Fortunately, police said they found the children, ages 4, 7 and 8,  safe about two hours later at a nearby strip center in the 10800 block of Bellaire Boulevard.

A maintenance worker reportedly discovered them, sleeping in the car, when he said he went to throw trash away in an adjacent dumpster.

Authorities said they then reunited the children, who appeared to be unharmed, with their mother.

The man, who reportedly could be seen wearing a grey hoodie on the gas station surveillance cam, remains at large.

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact you local police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
Houston may have a problem with Amazon's list of 20 finalists for HQ2

'Tourniquet Killer' wrongly confesses to two murders just before his execution this week

When NASA needed to repair its safety image, they turned to this beloved character with a penchant for flying

Flu epidemic hits Houston, as some hospitals reportedly reach capacity

The famed Tuskegee Airmen have lost another cherished brother

