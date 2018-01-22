A mother reportedly left her car running while she ran inside, apparently tempting a would-be car-jacker to steal the Honda CRV.

RELATED: Armed carjacking, police chase, end in North Houston with a crash and an arrest





Not only did it work, the thief drove off from the Shell station in the 8000 block of West Sam Houston Parkway in southwest Houston at around 2:30 a.m. with more than he bargained for:

Three kids reportedly still sat inside.

Fortunately, police said they found the children, ages 4, 7 and 8, safe about two hours later at a nearby strip center in the 10800 block of Bellaire Boulevard.

A maintenance worker reportedly discovered them, sleeping in the car, when he said he went to throw trash away in an adjacent dumpster.

Missing children found safe to miles from where they were taken in a stolen car. pic.twitter.com/bc6sseJ7vf — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) January 22, 2018

RELATED: Deputies search for suspects in Houston armored car robbery

Authorities said they then reunited the children, who appeared to be unharmed, with their mother.

The man, who reportedly could be seen wearing a grey hoodie on the gas station surveillance cam, remains at large.

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact you local police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.