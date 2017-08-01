Hugo Ortega’s Xochi in Houston just got named one of 2017’s best restaurants in America

Eater just released a list of the best restaurants to eat at right now across America, and H-Town’s very own Xochi is one of them.

Xochi-pronounced “so-chee”- specializes in the flavors of Oaxaca, Mexico, and is hidden away in the lobby of Marriott hotel downtown. Eater calls it “Hugo Ortega and Tracy Vaught’s latest — and arguably greatest — restaurant,” and says it can rival anything you’ll find in Mexico City. Fun fact: the restaurant is named for Xochitl, Goddess of the Flowers.

You’ll find myriad masas and moles on the menu, all made in house, as well as a selection of Mexican craft beers. A few things to try if you visit Xochi: the memelas, a thick tortilla and pork rib dish; tetela, blue triangles of masa filled with cheese; and molotes, crispy oval-shaped cakes served with creamy or spicy sauces.

Xochi sits at 1777 Walker Street, so if you’re feeling culinarily adventurous, take a detour there next time you’re downtown.

