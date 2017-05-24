Humble’s Balmoral neighborhood is getting one of those mega-pools next summer

The thermometer hasn’t even hit 100 degrees yet, but just one look at this pool and you’ll immediately cool down.

The company behind Crystal Lagoon has released renderings of the massive beach-inspired pool, set to debut in Humble’s Balmoral neighborhood next summer.

Check out this video featuring the 1.5-acre venue, which also includes a 3,000-square-foot clubhouse, sand volleyball courts, lighted tennis courts and a boardwalk. Renderings show the lagoon will be the size of two football fields.





According to the Houston Business Journal, the $10 million amenity center will have three white-sand beaches that can accommodate 500-plus swimmers as well as a Kid’s Cove beach and a family beach with “white sand, crystal-clear water, cabanas and lounge chairs.”

This is one sweet summer set-up.