Hungry Houstonians are still out of luck at some restaurants around town after Harvey

Known for its wide variety of cuisines, Houston is a culinary destination for foodies nationwide.

However, more than a month after the floodwaters of Hurricane Harvey receded, many of the city’s restaurants reportedly remain closed or operating at limited capacities.

The effects of the storm weren’t limited to homeowners, spreading from businesses to kitchen workers and employees Houston-wide, many of whom say they are still waiting for a “return to normalcy.”

Even before Harvey, Houston’s floods weren’t good news for business:

Kiran Verna, owner and chef of the North Indian restaurant Kiran's, said previous storms forced her to move her eatery from the Galleria area to the city's west side in early 2017.





During an interview, she said she worked to create a unique atmosphere at her, with decorations and wall hangings imported from India.

Flash forward to Harvey, Verna said the floods forced her to dispose of thousands of dollars in perishable food shortly after the storm.

She said she also lost most of the imported decor due to moisture swept into the restaurant, but rebuilt and reopened within a month after the storm; she is still tallying the final cost for her repairs.

And Vernas wasn’t the only owner hit by Harvey:

According to updates from the restaurant, Bryan Caswell’s signature location, his seafood eatery Reef near downtown Houston, did not suffer extensive flood damage, but the location incurred a leak in its roof, forcing them to close the restaurant for nearly a month.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, a popular Mexican restaurant on the city’s west side, also incurred damage, reportedly almost swept away by the opening of the Addicks and Barker reservoirs.

Since the location fell outside the 500-year flood plain, restaurant officials said they chose not to purchase flood insurance, and the owners said they estimate the cost to repair the damages, replace the kitchen equipment and restock the food and alcohol could run well over $100,000.

