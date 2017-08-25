Hurricane Harvey has officially been upgraded from a category 3 to a category 4 hurricane
NASA/NOAA via AP
Aug. 25 7:01 PM EDT: Officials announced that the storm had been upgraded from a Category 3 to a Category 4 hurricane with winds as high as 130 mph.

The center says Harvey has sustained wind speeds of 130 mph (209 kph) as the powerful storm churns off the Texas coast. Forecasters are labeling it a “life-threatening storm.”

The storm quickly grew Thursday from a tropical depression into a Category 1 hurricane, and then developed into a Category 2 storm early Friday. By Friday afternoon, it had become a Category 3 storm before strengthening to a Category 4. It’s forecast to make landfall in Texas late Friday or early Saturday.


The storm is 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Corpus Christi.

