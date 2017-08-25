Hurricane Harvey has officially been upgraded from a category 3 to a category 4 hurricane

Aug. 25 7:01 PM EDT: Officials announced that the storm had been upgraded from a Category 3 to a Category 4 hurricane with winds as high as 130 mph.

NEW: #Harvey continues to intensify and is now a category 4 #hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/7CkJkuafTb — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 25, 2017

The center says Harvey has sustained wind speeds of 130 mph (209 kph) as the powerful storm churns off the Texas coast. Forecasters are labeling it a “life-threatening storm.”

The storm quickly grew Thursday from a tropical depression into a Category 1 hurricane, and then developed into a Category 2 storm early Friday. By Friday afternoon, it had become a Category 3 storm before strengthening to a Category 4. It’s forecast to make landfall in Texas late Friday or early Saturday.





The storm is 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Corpus Christi.

