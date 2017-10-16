Hyperloop vs. Bullet Train: Who will win the race for high speed rail in Texas?

A battle is brewing between two potential providers of high speed rail service.

Billionaire Elon Musk is developing a “Hyperloop” technology he claims will allow passengers to travel to major cities in Texas in just minutes. Meanwhile, a proposal by Texas Central Partners would create a “Texas Triangle” using established technology to accomplish many of the same objectives.

The necessity behind both systems lies in Texas’ unique combination of geography and population. The relatively flat plains between Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio make the construction of such a massive project much easier than in other areas.





Also, the recent population explosion across the state, combined with a high number of “super-commuters” who travel between the state’s major metropolitan areas, are also driving demand for a clean, efficient and fast transportation system.

The proposed technology for Musk’s Hyperloop uses high-pressure pneumatic tubes, much like those found in bank drive-through windows, to propel rail cars at up to 700 miles an hour. This system would create a “Texas Triangle” connecting Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.

These trains would make trips from Houston to San Antonio in less than 30 minutes, and from Houston to Dallas in less than an hour. However, the technology is still untested on the large scales proposed in the Hyperloop plan.

Meanwhile, the Texas Central plan uses technology from Japanese “bullet trains” that have been running for over 50 years. The Texas Central plan would create a Houston-to-Dallas bullet train that would make the one-way trip in 90 minutes.

Despite some of the benefits, the plans are encountering opposition. Land owners, including farmers and ranchers who own property along the proposed rail lines, are speaking out against the proposals.

Kyle Workman, founder of Texans Against High-speed Rail, told a local newspaper his group does not want tax dollars or the threat of “eminent domain” to affect those property holders.

“People love looking into the future and the idea of new technology, but when it gets a little closer to becoming reality, some of them are going to change their minds,” he says.

“Realistically, it’s a lot more appealing before there’s a line on a map. Before there was a line on a map running through Leon County for the bullet train, county officials would have said they were all for the idea. It was only after they saw it would run through the county that they changed their minds.”