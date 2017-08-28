IAH just landed a chic vending machine you won’t find anywhere else in Texas

After its U.S. expansion sputtered, Japanese fast-fashion maven Uniqlo is taking a step outside the box to advance sales from a box familiar to on-the-go Americans.

Vending machines will now be selling the company’s clothing at select airports across the country, and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport landed the first machine in Texas.

In an attempt to meet the global growth in travel, Uniqlo’s vending machine models aims to sell essential clothing travelers might need — or forgot to pack — all in the convenience of an automated capsule.





According to Business Insider, the “Uniqlo To Go” vending machines will carry two of the hottest items from the brand’s “LifeWear” collection in different sizes and colors: a thermal heat-tech T-shirt priced at $14.90 and a lightweight down jacket for $69.90.

