Texans find creative ways to get ice off their cars -- and we're impressed
Alicia Reeves is one of the many principals looked to for answers regarding Houston-area school closures in the wake of the ongoing ice-maggedon. But based on Reeves’ announcement Thursday to Deretchin Elementary in Conroe Independent School District, the avalanche of inquiries forced channel her inner rapper.


Reeves’ parody video features herself rapping to Vanilla Ice’s ’90s hit “Ice Ice Baby” with lyrics fit for Houston.

The Facebook video not only garnered positive feedback from her family, friends and students, but it’s already reached over 14,000 views.

