Highway 59 northbound at Hillcroft Avenue was no-going overnight as cars and trucks were immovable on the freeway due to ice.
RELATED: Winter weather forces several Houston restaurant closures into Wednesday
After more than a four-hour standstill, the vehicles were finally moving early Wednesday morning.
The gridlock began when a handful of 18-wheelers were reportedly unable to navigate the highway-turned-skating rink, which made the freeway impassable.
Courtney Fischer, a reporter with Eyewitness News, talked to a man who was stuck with his three grandchildren in his car that was running out of gas.
RELATED: Houston’s Weather Advisory may be upgraded to a Winter Storm Watch or worse
Finally, at around 5 a.m., de-icing trucks had arrived on-scene, and were able to treat the freeze.