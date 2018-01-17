Menu
Highway 59 northbound at Hillcroft Avenue was no-going overnight as cars and trucks were immovable on the freeway due to ice.

RELATED: Winter weather forces several Houston restaurant closures into Wednesday


After more than a four-hour standstill, the vehicles were finally moving early Wednesday morning.

The gridlock began when a handful of 18-wheelers were reportedly unable to navigate the highway-turned-skating rink, which made the freeway impassable.

Courtney Fischer, a reporter with Eyewitness News, talked to a man who was stuck with his three grandchildren in his car that was running out of gas.

RELATED: Houston’s Weather Advisory may be upgraded to a Winter Storm Watch or worse

Finally, at around 5 a.m., de-icing trucks had arrived on-scene, and were able to treat the freeze.

Icy roadways leave Houstonians stranded for hours overnight on U.S. 59 Rare Media Library
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
