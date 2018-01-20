The Houston Chronicle released an editorial earlier this week outlining the candidates they think would be most fit for the job of criminal district court judge.





“These courts handle a vast range of cases, from petty crimes to murder trials, and the people wearing the black robes have to ensure that everyone receives justice,” the article reads.

According to its text, editors who put the piece together believe candidates chosen should contain the wherewithal to deal with overcrowded court facilities, debates over the war on drugs and a mental health crisis among the population.

The paper endorsed Democrat Jason Luong, a Houston Criminal Defense Attorney, and Republican Stacey W. Bond, who served as a district judge for the 176th criminal district, for the 185th district seat.

“Luong’s resume checks all the prestige boxes: graduated cum laude from Rice University, law degree from the University of Texas, a clerkship with a federal district judge and an internship with the Texas Supreme Court,” the Chronicle piece reads further.

Luong ran for a judgeship in the past, and touted the fact he once prosecuted a member of the white supremacist group the Aryan Brotherhood.

Bond, respectively, reportedly brings years of experience as a district judge, prosecutor and defense lawyer and a ‘tough-but-fair’ reputation to the table, though editors claim she will probably be forced to contend with a controversial case she presided over as a judge:

During this previous case, police arrested a rape victim-identified only as ‘Jenny’ or Jane Doe, allegedly to secure her testimony, after she reportedly suffered a mental breakdown; Bond claims, according to the Chronicle, she did not know of her witness’ imprisonment at the time.

Defense Attorney Charles Johnson is the Chronicle’s Republican pick for the 263rd district’s open seat.

The Chronicle writes Johnson bears “the soul of a prosecutor,” though he reportedly spent a good deal of his career working for the defense, and editors commend him further for an even-handedness when applying the letter of the law.

The early voting period for this election is from Tuesday, Feb. 20 through Friday, March 2. Election Day is Tuesday, March 6.

You can find more detailed information at HarrisVotes.com or by calling 713-755-6965.

