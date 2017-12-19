Editor’s note: John Bogna attended the DfN festival as a member of the press to write this original piece.

After a weekend packed with musical performances in downtown Houston, the (semi) annual Day for Night (DfN) festival ended last night, but some of the final tones of Friday night didn’t come from any band, rather, it concluded with a more sobering sound off:





Former U.S. Army PFC and transgender activist Chelsea Manning and lead singer for Russian punk band Pussy Riot Nadya Tolokonnikova spoke about their shared experiences as prison inmates, how they survived and what needs to change for incarceration.

Manning said she served time after making headlines for allegedly leaking sensitive military documents to the press on U.S. troop movements and actions during the war in Iraq and Afghanistan to Wikileaks.

Records show she originally received a sentence of 35 years in prison, but went free after just seven years in May when President Barak Obama commuted her sentence.

While serving her time, Manning said she came out as a trans woman, since becoming a leading activist in the LGBTQ+ and whistleblower communities.

Similar to Manning, Russian authorities reportedly arrested Tolokonnikova for politically protesting in her same native country after the feminist punk-rock collective she helped form, known as Pussy Riot, gave an anti-Putin performance in Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral.

During her talk in Houston, Tolokonnikova described how she and two others spent two years in Siberia, convicted of, according to Russian records, “hooliganism motivated by religious hatred.”

Russian President Vladamir Putin eventually condemned Pussy Riot, saying publicly their work “undermined the moral foundations of the Russian nation,” in a statement on the matter.

Manning and Tolokonnikova gave separate talks with a joint conversation between about their prison time at DfN, how they coped with it and why they both believe prison reform is so important today.

Manning, who spoke first, called her talk, “We Got This,” explaining the translation as “we have more power than they do,” implying how “they” could be the government, the police or anyone who wants to stop people from speaking out.

She detailed how she believes society can influenced by “feedback loops” online, and how data collected through our social media posts or Google searches is just as much a form of government surveillance as tapping your phone:

“Every kind of data collection is a form of surveillance,” Manning said, adding on how the ramifications of what we post online are lost because we don’t consider a Facebook post to be as serious as a warrant-authorized wiretap.

Manning said her time as a military analyst showed her just how and why data collected from the population can be utilized:

“We know more about you than you know about yourself, and we can use that,” she said. “And it’s dangerous, especially if we’re nefarious.”

Manning said she developed this mantra to get through her time in prison, attaching it to the concept of unity as a form of resistance.

Individual people and communities, she said, already know what they should do, it’s just a matter of organization.

As she put it, “Resistance is about logistics.”

Manning said prisoners especially need the support of their communities, whether it be friends, family or concerned citizens outside the guarded walls.

She encouraged people to write a letter to a prisoner, even if they didn’t know them, and to question the need for prisons in our society in the first place:

“We’ve been expecting a miracle to happen, and it’s not going to happen. We have to make it happen.”

As Tolokonnikova joined her onstage, they talked about the similarity of prisons the world over and what they both learned during their time spent in confinement.

Their themes overlapped, both speaking about censorship; Tolokonnikova said she snuck in political magazines with differing views on Putin so her fellow inmates could see him in a more realistic way and how the autobiography of Malcolm X could potentially be banned in a U.S. prison library.

Both women supported the idea of establishing a dialogue as a way to change peoples’ views over time, with the Pussy Riot leader sharing several stories of times where she changed the minds of Putin supporters in prison by repeatedly engaging on the topic.

Because of the incarceration they endured together for years, she said the situation forced to regularly interact with people who didn’t share her views.

Tolokonnikova then told a story of a package she received in prison, containing stickers with the words ‘censorship kills’ printed on the items.

She said prison rules required her to open it in front of the prison censor, but, instead of being punished, the censor guard asked if she could keep one of the stickers.

Manning said she developed a similar view on her relationships with others while in prison, attesting during the talk to adopting a “I don’t care what you did before, I care how you’re treating me right now,” philosophy, as well.

Both women said the experience, though described as horrible, helped them grow as people.

“You learn things about humanity and about each other that we might not, sometimes,” Manning said.

In what they described as a weird way, both said they felt like the other prisoners became family, being around each other all the time, sometimes even pooling resources and working together to get each other through the tough times with limited resources.

“It’s our job to tell people how bad prison is,” Tolokonnikova said.

Manning said she agreed prison shouldn’t be used as a “one-stop shop” for society’s problems:

“Every cop and every judge and every prosecutor should have to go to jail for at least two months as part of their practice,” Tolokonnikova said, attesting to how it took two months to fully wrap her head around the reality of being incarcerated.

During her talk, she presented what she called “alternative institutions” as a way to bridge the gap in prisoner’s rights and speak out against an oppressive government.

As she said at the start of the summit, there are “crazy ways to make your government sh** their pants.”

After her time in prison, she said she and Maria Alyokhina, another member of Pussy Riot, formed Media Zona and Zona Prava, two non-governmental organizations dedicated to free speech and prisoners’ rights largely funded through money from Pussy Riot’s speaking engagements and concerts.

According to Tolokonnikova, Zona Prava, which translates to “zone of justice,” advocates for prisoner’s rights, and Media Zona is a sort of DIY media company, which now employs 20 full-time journalists.

Despite their growth thus far, after the election of President Trump, she said she worries “autocratic trends are spreading, like sexually transmitted diseases,” to the U.S.

Tolokonnikova closed her talk and the last half of the summit with a clip from Pussy Riot’s music video for “Make America Great Again,” a scathing indictment of all things Trump, and she said her efforts will continue to advocate for the power of art as resistance:

“Art is something that doesn’t have to be translated,” she said. “You don’t have to speak Russian to know what Pussy Riot is fighting for.”