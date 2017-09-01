If the game can’t happen in Houston after Harvey, remember the Alamodome for the Texans season opener

Houston’s football fans can rest easy:

Despite Harvey’s damage, the Texans’ season opener will happen.

The Alamodome offered to host the team’s opening game if it can’t take place at home in Houston.

To prepare for the coming season, the displaced Texans are practicing in a facility in Frisco owned by the Dallas Cowboys.

The Texans are grateful for the hospitality, but, perhaps suspiciously, the teams’ pre-season game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington was canceled ahead of Thursday’s kickoff.





Originally scheduled to take place in Houston, things were changed in order to provide players and their families an opportunity to recover from the floods, as well as give back to a beaten down Houston.

The Texans are currently set to open their season on September 10, facing off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium.

However with the damage caused by Harvey, the fate of the game looms uncertain.

But don’t forget the Alamo or the Dome, who stepped up to support the Texas team in their time of need.

No official plans are announced to move the game to San Antonio at this time, but the Texans are aware, and Houston is gracious the facility is available.

Following Hurricane Katrina, the New Orleans Saints also used the facility for three of their home games.

If you need or would like to help in Houston, read more here.