If you feed your dog Party Animal Dog Food, you need to read this immediately

Party Animal Dog Food, known for its organic and original ingredients, recently issued a recall for two of its products after they were found to contain euthanasia drugs.

After a Texas retailer’s supply showed levels of pentobarbital in its stock of Party Animal canned dog food, the company issued a nationwide recall for 12 ounce cans of “Cocolicious,” for both the beef-and-turkey and chicken-and-beef flavors.

“The safety of pets is and always will be our first priority,” Party Animal, Inc. provided in a recall statement. “We sincerely regret the reports of the discomfort experienced by the pet who consumed this food.”





Party Animal believes the ­contaminated lot of food was manufactured in 2015 and has ordered distributors and retailers to halt their sales.

Despite the blunder, the company maintains its dedication to high-quality product:

“Party Animal wishes to emphasize that we have submitted many recent lots of our beef flavors for testing and all have tested negative for any pentobarbital. We have also had extensive discussions with our manufacturer regarding the potential cause of the reported contamination of the 2015 lots, and we will continue with such discussions even as we await testing results for the 2015 lots. In order to ensure adherence to our commitment to the safety of pets, we are also actively re-examining our manufacturing processes.”

