If you have trouble choosing wine, you should stay away from this ‘Bouzy joint in River Oaks

Houston’s wine crowd just gained a new gem promising to treat patrons to an array of reds, whites and a wide selection of bubbly, which hopefully won’t be blue.

Named after the Bouzy region, A’Bouzy is transporting diners to the South of France.

The River Oaks establishment operated by Shawn Virene is gaining a lot of attention since its opening.

Recently, Eater took readers on a photo tour of the restaurant, celebrating the artsy-meets-French country aesthetic.





With over 1,000 bottles of wine, you can find the perfect pairing for the American, French and Mediterranean dishes served up by the kitchen.

Lobster finds its way into several of the meals, so fans of white wine will experience no trouble finding a good food pairing.

In addition to the rows of tables waiting to seat customers, the restaurant will reserve its wine room for larger parties.

If the dining room fills up, patrons can sit at the bar or filter out onto the patio, which seats another 140 guests.

A’bouzy also offers custom orders of engraved champagne bottles, so patrons can treat their special someone to a custom, high-class gift.

While this extravagant gift might seem exclusionary, the restaurant is anything but:

Their wine selections range in price from $12 a bottle up to $2,799 for a bottle of Krug Clos d’Ambonnay 2000.

In addition to lunch and dinner, A’Bouzy is joining Houston’s menu of weekend brunch options.

You can find this newest hotspot at 2300 Westheimer.

Cheers!