If you think construction along 290 and 610 is brutal, get ready for 9:00 p.m. tonight

Beginning tonight at 9:00 p.m., traffic in Houston could be getting worse before it gets better.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is warning construction along the Highway 290/Loop 610 could get real.

This evening, the connection from eastbound U.S. 290 to Loop 610 eastbound toward the Heights will close, not scheduled to reopen until one week from tomorrow – Nov. 16 at 5:00 a.m., according to TxDOT.

Of course, there are detours around the activity, albeit possibly soon-to-be-congested ones.





One of three options, according to Karen Othon, spokeswoman for the 290 project, for example, is to take the Memorial/Woodway exit on Loop 610 south, then circle back.

Other possible routes are to take Interstate 10 and circle back to Loop 610, or exit U.S. 290 at Dacoma and then take Mangum to 18th Street.

In the interim, the agency is admitting it’s not going to be pretty:

“The first thing we talked about is how painful this is going to be,” Othon said in an interview.

Hang in there, Houston.