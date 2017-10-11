If you’re a Houston sports fan, you won’t want to miss this rare line-up of games through Oct. 19

Whether you prefer football or “futbol,” hoops or home runs, there’s a game in town for Houstonians this week. For one of the rare times in the city’s sports history, all four major-league pro teams, as well as two of Houston’s three major college football teams, will all host home games in a nine-day span.

Sporting KC at Houston Dynamo

Wednesday, October 11, 7:00 pm

BBVA Compass Stadium

2200 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77003

In a match with playoff implications, Sporting KC (12-7-12/48 points) will clinch a berth in the MLS playoffs with a win or tie against the Dynamo (11-10-10/43 points). The Orange Attack can gain three points with a win in the first set of this home-and-home series, and another three when the two teams meet again in Kansas City Sunday.





San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets

Friday, October 13, 7:00 pm

Toyota Center

1510 Polk St, Houston, TX 77002

The I-10 rivalry picks up again when the Spurs visit the revamped Rockets at Toyota Center. Home fans will get an early look at how newly-acquired point guard Chris Paul will mesh with MVP runner-up James Harden, center Nene and the rest of the Rockets as they take on Kawhi Leonard, Pau Gasol and the always-tough Spurs.

New York Yankees at Houston Astros (Game 1)

Friday, October 13, TBD, OR

Cleveland Indians at Houston Astros (Game 3)

Monday, October 16, TBD

Minute Maid Park

501 Crawford St, Houston, TX 77002

The Astros continue their quest for their first World Series title when they face the winner of the Yankees/Indians American League Division Series. As of this writing, the Yanks and the Tribe are tied at two games each, with the decisive Game 5 set to take place in Cleveland Wednesday. A Yankees win means the Astros will open the ALCS at home. An Indians victory means the Astros will have to wait until Game 3 Monday to hear their home crowd.

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans

Sunday, October 15, 12:00 pm

NRG Stadium

1 NRG Pkwy, Houston, TX 77054

After a disastrous Sunday night game, in which the Texans lost defensive stalwarts J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus for the season, the team looks to bounce back against the winless Cleveland Browns. Rookie QB Deshaun Watson looks to continue his streak of multiple touchdown passes per game against a Browns defense that has given up nearly 25 points per game.

As if all of that wasn’t enough, fans also get two college football home games this week.

Alabama State Hornets at Texas Southern Tigers

Saturday, October 14, 2:00 pm

BBVA Compass Stadium

2200 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77003

Two winless SWAC teams face off when the TSU Tigers meet conference rival Alabama State. TSU comes off a 48-3 drubbing from Kennesaw State, while Alabama State comes off a 24-10 loss against Alcorn State. (At least the stadium is nice.)

American Athletic Conference (AAC) Football

Memphis Tigers at Houston Cougars

Thursday, October 19, 7:00 pm

TDECU Stadium

3875 Holman St, Houston, TX 77004

While the Cougars will be on the road against Tulsa during the busy week, they return home to face a Memphis team that trounced Connecticut 70-31. The game will feature a battle for the top of the AAC West Division, a spot in the conference championship game and a slot in a major bowl game.