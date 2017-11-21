Menu
2017 World Series documentary to premiere tonight at Houston's Cullen Performance Hall
Cell phone video footage of a Southwest flight attendant enjoying himself way more at work than average humans is going viral on social media.


Wed defy you not to laugh as this Magic Mike Flashdances his way through the standard list of pre-flight instructions, treating passengers to some probably much-needed humor before takeoff into the presumably hectic holiday travel.

RELATED: Southwest Chartered a Plane to Transport Harvey’s Most Adorable Evacuees

Even the woman making the announcements couldn’t completely maintain a professional demeanor, as you can hear her break out laughing several times during the video.

“You flight attendants are walkin’ the walk and struttin’ their stuff to make sure your seatbelt is securely fastened,” she said as the flight attendant catwalks down the aisle.

God bless this guy for making it a little easier to travel packed in a flying metal cylinder.

RELATED: Southwest is Running a Three-Day Sale Houstonians Will Want to Get Away For

Happy Thanksgiving, Houston!

