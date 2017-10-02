If you’re looking to spruce up your workout regimen, Goat Yoga is becoming irresistible to Houston’s yogis

Why do a regular yoga sequence when you can ramp up your asanas with the help of a few goat buddies?

RELATED: “Houston After Dark” shows the Bayou City in a whole new light

Goat yoga is becoming so popular in the Houston area you have two options for joining other yogis for goat-sanas.

Goat Yoga Texas operates in Cypress, TX, northwest of Houston. Yoga Teacher Kimberly Brooke is both a registered yoga instructor and a goat lover. When she’s not on the mat, she’s helping care for the herd of adorable goats that live on her Micro Farm in Magnolia.





If you join Brooke for a class, you might get to meet some of those cuties.

Goat Yoga Texas is hosted its opening celebration party on Sept. 30 with free 30-minute yoga classes throughout the day.

If you’re on the southern side of the city, don’t despair. Check out Goat Yoga Houston located in League City.

Yoga instructor Rachel Henson grew up around livestock. Each class — capped at 30 human participants — includes 20 goats.

RELATED: Battle of the Sexes film brings the Astrodome back to life — sort of

In Henson’s classes, yogis are able to incorporate the goats into their practice with adapted poses like a tabletop pose with a goat for added resistance.

Goat Yoga Houston is planning a second location in Conroe or Spring.