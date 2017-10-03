In 2009, a U.S. Army base was blasted in an attack, but a Houston-born man was just convicted for his involvement

A Houston-born man was convicted last week of providing material aid to terrorists in a 2009 bombing of a U.S. Army base in Afghanistan.

Thirty-one-year-old Muhanad Mahmoud Al-Farekh, who was raised in Dubai after being born in the U.S., was found guilty for his involvement in a Federal District Court in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Al Farekh reportedly helped plan the attack as an operative of Al Qaeda.

The bombing plan included two trucks with explosives, the first of which exploded near the base’s gate, injuring a pregnant Afghan woman and others.





The second truck did not penetrate the base because it crashed into a crater left from the blast of the first truck.

According to prosecutors, Al-Farekh allegedly served in Al Qaeda’s external operations unit from 2007-2014, “where his duties included collecting money for the terrorist group’s fighters,” reporters from The New York Times wrote.

He was taken into custody in Pakistan in 2014 based on interviews with American intelligence and eventually brought to Brooklyn to stand trial.

Preceding the base incident, Al-Farekh studied at the University of Manitoba in Western Canada.

Officials believe his radicalization took place in part through the online sermons of Anwar al-Awlaki, an American-born Islamic cleric killed by the C.I.A. in Yemen in 2011.