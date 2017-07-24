In a case of yet another case of an unruly passenger, a United flight was forced to return to Houston after takeoff last night

A United Airlines flight from Houston to New Orleans was forced to turn back shortly after take off Sunday night.

The cause? Yet another unruly passenger.

Flight 898 took off shortly before 10:00 p.m., but was forced to turn back to Bush Intercontinental Airport due to a “disruptive customer,” according to United spokesmen:

“The flight landed safely, and law officials met the aircraft upon arrival,” the company provided in a statement.





The plane took off again just after midnight and landed in New Orleans at 1:16 a.m.

“We thank our customers for their patience, and our crew for their professional actions,” the company said further.

The incident comes after a slew of controversies for the airline, including one where a ticketed 2-year-old was asked to give up his seat, and the notorious incident in which Dr. David Dao was violently and forcibly removed from the plane by airport police in Chicago.