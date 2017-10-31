In a robbery gone wrong, a targeted Gulfton couple needs your help finding their assailants

According to police, two men targeted a couple sitting in their truck outside their apartment in Gulfton late last weekend.

The assailants reportedly shot the husband after engaging in a fight, when two men demanded his and his wife’s cell phones, money and other belongings outside the Napoleon Square Apartments near Elm and Renwick at around 9:30 p.m.

When the wife scrambled to safety, according to HPD authorities, the robbers shot her husband in the stomach.





The further said a description of the suspects is not currently available at this time.

According to records, the husband received transport to the hospital in reportedly serious, but stable condition.

His alleged attackers remain on the run with the robbed items after escaping the scene in southwest Houston.

If you would like to share any information on this or other incidents in the area, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.