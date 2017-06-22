In another case of sexual abuse by a teacher, a Houston school security guard has been accused of the unthinkable

For some time, authorities allege an HISD security officer was photographing young boys at Energized for Excellence Academy, a charter school in Houston.

Yandry Jimenez Rivero, 20, is a Cuban-national who has been working for a private security firm hired by HISD to protect its students.

According to reports, an 11-year-old boy who attends the school saw a phone pointed over the top of his stall while he was using the restroom. He looked at the stall next to him and saw the security officer’s badge, uniform and black boots.





The boy told a teacher about the incident, which prompted an investigation.

When authorities checked Rivero’s phone, they found numerous videos of young boys in restrooms they were able to recover from a deleted folder. Investigators are not sure if all of the videos were taken at Energized for Excellence Academy.

At this time, the district attorney’s office is trying to determine the identities of the other boys in the videos.

Rivero has been charged with improper photography in a bathroom.