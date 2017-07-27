In April he was accused of beating his girlfriend, and now Houston rapper Z-Ro has been arrested for the alleged crime

Houston rapper Z-Ro is being held without bond in a Houston jail after his arrest for allegedly beating an ex-girlfriend last spring.

Joseph McVey, known professionally as Z-Ro, is accused of beating Brittany Bullock during an April incident in Katy.

After McVey arrived at Bullock’s residence, he reportedly proceeded to beat her for over an hour – and authorities say there’s video to corroborate the attack.

Bullock shot footage, in which police said they could hear McVey say “you’re dead,” along with slapping sounds.





Police also heard Bullock ask, “Why did you just push me?” and, “Get your fucking hands from around my neck,” in addition to her crying and asking McVey to stop.

Brittany, known as Just Brittany, appeared with her then-boyfriend in a music video last December, featured above.

Z-ro is arguably best known for his hit single, “I Hate You Bitch.”