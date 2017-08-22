In case you were wondering, people still aren’t happy about the border wall

Recently, protestors gathered at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Mission, Texas, for a four-mile march in opposition of Trump’s border wall.

Ending at La Lomita Chapel, people were gathered as early as 7:00 a.m., carrying signs reading “Save La Lomita” and “Save Our River.”

There were also signs in Spanish demanding to “Save the Butterfly Center,” the land for which falls directly in the path of Trump’s border wall, cutting through private land located on nature preserves, like the Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge, where workers claim Administration supporters began clearing the land without authorization or official notice.





RELATED: Trump’s Border Wall Hacking up Some Texas-Sized Problems in the Lone Star State

According to tpr.org, this was the first major demonstration against the border wall in Texas since President Trump took office.

Protestors believe the wall would render certain historical sites isolated, blocked off in a kind of no-man’s land.

La Lomita is one of those sites, as is part of the Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge and the butterfly center:

“We have to show that there is an opposition to it and making our voice heard,” Austin resident Shanna Lee said in an interview with Texas Public Radio. “So, it’s worth coming out here for this demonstration and show that we’re not just going to take this lying down.”

RELATED: Border Town and Big City Leaders Have Serious Thoughts on the Newest Proposed Immigration Law

A number of additional ongoing issues stand in front of the border wall, including privately-owned land rights and the government’s often controversially-exercised eminent domain to take control of the properties.