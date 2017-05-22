In Houston, Everything’s Better — especially when compared to Dallas

For many Texans, especially Houstonians, H-E-B is a way of life.

So, it’s no surprise the people of Dallas got their hopes up for a chance to shop at the state’s most Texan grocery store when this picture started circulating this week:





Turns out the convincing screen shot of the local Dallas news a fake.

As if things weren’t already bad enough five hours from Houston, Dallas’ closest H-E-B option is almost 30 miles away in Waxahachie:

To put things in perspective, the Bayou City has 81 options within 100 miles:

Remember to give thanks for our blessings, y’all.

Dallas will have to settle for Central Market, and this may be because in Houston, Everything’s Better.

