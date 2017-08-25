In July, Pancho’s Meat Market was robbed, but there’s shocking new footage of the crime you’ll want to see

On July 8, Pancho’s Meat Market in Houston was robbed by two armed men, one with a gun and one with a Taser.

Police are on the hunt for these two suspects, one of whom used a Taser on an employee at the meat market.

Surveillance footage shows the man collapsing to the floor after being electrocuted by the weapon.

With this footage as evidence, once caught, authorities say the men will likely face charges of aggravated robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.





The two covered their faces with bandanas and their hands with gloves, also donning baseball caps in an effort to obscure their features, robbing the store just after 5:00 a.m., according to the Daily Mail.

After he was tazed, the man was taken to the store’s back office with the rest of the employees, who were already there at the time.

How much money the robbers escaped with is not released at the time, and the police do not know much other than the criminals spoke Spanish, estimating the ages of the two men between 25 and 35.

As of Friday morning, neither one of the robbers was identified or arrested.

If you have any information on this situation, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.