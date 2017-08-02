In only took the jury two hours to decide the fate of assistant principal-turned-stripper Amber Willemsen – killer of a Pearland cop

It took the jury less than two hours to reach a guilty verdict Tuesday for an intoxication manslaughter case that killed a Pearland cop in 2016.

RELATED: A veteran was fired from Home Depot after he decided to confront three shoplifters

Amber Willemsen, 40, was allegedly drinking throughout her shift at The Ritz on June 11, 2016, just before she mowed down officer Endy Ekpanya, 30, a rookie cop who was responding to a call on FM 518 near Liberty Drive.

Willemsen, who was out on bail for a drug charge at the time, was driving the wrong way on the road when she hit Ekpanya.





“Endy Ekpanya took the hit for another citizen who was coming behind him,” Brazoria County District Attorney Jeri Yenne said during her closing argument. “In his final act, he was protecting and serving.”

RELATED: Pearland is home to the state’s worst drivers, a new survey says

Willemsen is facing the possibility of 5 to 99 years, or life in prison. She will be sentenced Wednesday.

This is a developing story.