In response to Texas’ alleged anti-LGBT laws, California says it will no longer pay for its state officials to travel to Lone Star State

California recently listed Texas among its friends in low places and banned its state officials from traveling to the Lone Star State, after, as California describes it, legislators in Austin showed LGBT bias by passing discriminatory legislation.

Attorney general Xavier Becerra added Texas, along with Alabama, Kentucky and South Dakota, on Thursday to a growing list of states California considers discriminatory to the LGBT community, due to those states’ current laws in place.





North Carolina, Kansas, Mississippi and Tennessee are already on the list. In an interview, Becerra said California taxpayers’ money “will not be used to let people travel to states who chose to discriminate.”

While there are some exemptions for certain trips, such as travel needed to enforce California law and to honor contracts made before 2017, travel to conferences or out-of-state training are examples of trips that could be blocked.

Becerra specifically pointed to the recent controversial enactment of a law in Texas, which lets child welfare organizations deny services and adoptions to families because of “sincerely held religious beliefs.”

Becerra’s office said such legislation allows LGBT discrimination.