In the wake of Charlottesville, University of Houston to change name of Calhoun Lofts

In an announcement Monday, the University of Houston said that it will change the name of the Calhoun Lofts. While the upperclassman dorm was named for a street that passed nearby, the name recalls Vice President John C. Calhoun, a noted advocate of slavery and a white supremacist.

RELATED: Houston struggles over confederate statues, white nationalist fliers

The university will change the name to University Lofts.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the university said in a statement, “While the residence hall was not named in recognition of John C. Calhoun, in the wake of recent events, and out of sensitivity to our diverse student community the university has decided to change the name to University Lofts. The change will be made as soon as practical.”





Early this year, Yale University changed the name of a college that honored Calhoun out of respect for changing social opinions.

RELATED: Both sides came armed for a protest over a confederate statue, but peace was kept in Houston’s Sam Houston Park

In a similar move, the University of Texas in Austin has begun removing their confederate statues as a national debate rages over the public display of monuments to those who fought to preserve slavery. While some people believe the statues represent oppression, others view them as an important part of our nation’s history.

According to university sources, neither UH nor Rice has confederate statues.