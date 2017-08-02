In their latest display of perceived indestructibility, teens are posting videos of themselves jumping from a Lake Woodlands bridge

The bridges over Lake Woodlands are clearly marked with signs reading, “No Diving. No Swimming.” There’s even a locked gate.

Despite those warnings, however, officials say teens are jumping off the bridge and turning the dangerous stunt trend into a social media spectacle, with about five videos posted since January.

During an interview, neighbor-witness Nancy Miles told KHOU, “There was about 10 of them out there doing it.”

Montgomery County SO says teens have been jumping off this bridge in Lake Woodlands. It's not exactly illegal.. just dangerous.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said it is taking the rulebreaking seriously, not just because it’s trespassing, but also because it’s dangerous:





“This is truly dangerous behavior,” Captain Bryan Carlisle said in an interview. “You don’t know how deep the water is, you don’t know what’s down there. Those are construction areas so you don’t know what sort of debris.”

With no injuries reported yet, officials worry it’s just a matter of time.