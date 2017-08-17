In town for his JH-Town weekend, keep your eyes peeled for James Harden and his star-studded friends

James Harden’s celebrity basketball game this weekend is promising some good fundraising, with more than a few celebrities sprinkled in for Houstonians to spot around town.
According to reports and social media, Rockets guard’s JH-Town Weekend, a possible attempt to show his dedication to Clutch City and get that contract extension, is all about Houston appreciation and giving back.
As part of the festivities, Harden is welcoming NBA stars, such as Chris Paul, John Wall and Demar DeRozan, culminating with a two-day charity basketball tournament benefitting the Lucky 13 Scholarship and Internship Program.
Other celebrities are slated for the sidelines, including models and entertainment luminaries.
The game starts at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Tudor Fieldhouse at Rice University, and tickets range from $15 to $50.
Houston loves you, James!