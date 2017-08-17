In town for his JH-Town weekend, keep your eyes peeled for James Harden and his star-studded friends

James Harden’s celebrity basketball game this weekend is promising some good fundraising, with more than a few celebrities sprinkled in for Houstonians to spot around town.

According to reports and social media, Rockets guard’s JH-Town Weekend, a possible attempt to show his dedication to Clutch City and get that contract extension, is all about Houston appreciation and giving back.

This is for the city! 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/vcHVvntKUh — James Harden (@JHarden13) August 1, 2017

As part of the festivities, Harden is welcoming NBA stars, such as Chris Paul, John Wall and Demar DeRozan, culminating with a two-day charity basketball tournament benefitting the Lucky 13 Scholarship and Internship Program.





Other celebrities are slated for the sidelines, including models and entertainment luminaries.

The game starts at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Tudor Fieldhouse at Rice University, and tickets range from $15 to $50.

Houston loves you, James!