In wake of the unrest in Charlottesville, armed protestors are eyeing Houston City Hall this afternoon

Saturday dawned with news of a state of emergency in Charlottesville, Va., after a “Unite the Right” rally turned violent.

RELATED: Graphic video of Sam Houston statue protest shows man choking alt-righter

Now, activists in Houston are looking to make their voices heard, planning to protest this afternoon at Houston City Hall.

The Houston Socialist Movement and the People’s New Black Panther Party are among the groups organizing the event, scheduled to take place at 3:00 p.m. outside City Hall.

“The struggle against SB 4 is not taking place in a vacuum,” organizers said in a press release. “Like law enforcement agencies all over the country, the Houston Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office have a long history of wrongfully killing Black, Brown, and other people.”





SB 4 is Texas’ ban on immigration sanctuary jurisdictions, which could target cities failing to comply with state’s immigration policies, including places like Houston and Austin, where authorities say they are working to create an environment where all feel safe, regardless of their legal status.

RELATED: Trump-related tensions once again boiled over at a protest, and someone got punched in the face

According to the release, “racist counter-protestors” are planning to rally nearby, all of which makes the fluid news out of Charlottesville hit even closer to home.