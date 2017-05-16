Inside a school bus from 1994, you’ll find what might be the craziest Houston sports fans

The Houston Dynamo have the best record in the Western Conference, something the MLS team achieved last Friday at BBVA Compass Stadium.

But look past the field and into the parking lot, where you’ll find the team’s most rabid, dedicated fans, the Orange Fanaticos.

The diverse group of fans, together since the Dynamo’s first days in Houston, is led by Robert Vasquez, who bought a 1994 school bus for $3,800 and has transformed it into Tailgating Central. Since purchasing the bus, Vasquez has put $3,000 into it, adding a grilling station as well as disco lights.





Vasquez says the group is about “friendship, feeding each other and having a good time.”

And others are building on what the Orange Fanaticos are all about.

Back inside the stadium, you’ll find an open-air bar called the Tecate Social, as well as the Zona Naranja, an upper-deck section that’s home to a makeshift, raucous band: three trombones, a saxophone, three trumpets and an assortment of drums, including three bass drums each weighing at least 40 pounds, the largest spanning a full 36 inches in diameter.