Investigators’ questions increase after one killed, another injured in a North Houston home invasion

Late last week, police said three men broke into a north Houston home in the early-morning hours of Thursday, reportedly terrorizing its occupants, shooting one dead and injuring the other.

According to Houston Police, the men confronted a resident outside a home in the 200 block of Casa Grande at about 2:30 a.m. before entering the residence. Once inside, they reportedly demanded cash and cell phones.

Investigators say a woman and children were in another room, but they were unharmed when the robbers shot both men; one victim, 55, suffered a gun shot wound (GSW) in the stomach, ultimately perishing at the scene.





They said the other man suffered a GSW to the leg and received a transport to a local hospital.

His condition is currently unknown.

No arrests are reported by the police at this time, however, they are currently investigating to see if the suspects targeted the home before their attack.

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.