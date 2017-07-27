Is an alleged “dog flipper” in Houston back in business?

A transgender woman accused of acquiring and selling dogs through online classified ads may be back to some old tricks. Tavarius Williams, also known as Autumn Symone Brown, reportedly posted an ad for a “furry companion” on Craigslist. A newspaper report showed a photo of poodles for sale on Williams’ Facebook page.

A 2012 report showed that Williams had adopted a chihuahua through the online classified site, and then posted another ad a few days later listing the dog for sale for $100. The report also showed that Williams had posted more than 40 ads in less than ten days, all advertising dogs for sale. The report alleged that Williams was adopting the dogs, then turning around and selling them for cash, an illegal practice known as “dog flipping.”





This week, Williams reportedly posted another ad, this one offering a ten-month-old Shih Tzu puppy. The ad offered to give the dog to a new owner after a $200 “rehoming fee.” Another ad from April 2016 shows a photo of three miniature poodles for sale at $300 each that included Williams’ telephone number.

The report also showed that Williams has been in legal trouble for several years. Williams had completed probation for a marijuana possession charge in 2012. Days later, Williams was charged with writing bad checks to a local grocery store. Harris County District Clerk records show that the judge dismissed the charges after Williams agreed to pay restitution to the store.



The practice of “pet flipping” typically happens when someone either rescues or steals an animal, then attempts to sell it for cash. The American Kennel Club advises pet owners to keep a close eye on their pets to prevent them from being “flipped,” as well as implanting RFID chips to identify their pets if they are lost or stolen.