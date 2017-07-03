Is Houston a template for America’s new demographic landscape?

Its been known for some time now that Houston is the nation’s most diverse city. Immigrants from all walks of life and ethnic background have flocked to the gulf coast’s largest city for the strong economy and opportunity to grow. The change in Houston’s demographic face has led to the question: is this what all of America will look like in the near future?

Houston’s white population has gone down from half to just over a quarter, according to a report by VOA news, while other groups have increased in number since the eighties. The public’s view of immigrants has also changed, with 65 percent of those surveyed by Rice’s Kinder Institute for Urban Research saying they think immigrants give more than they take to the economy.





Political views have skewed from mostly conservative to more liberal as well. Lee Hsia, pastor at Houston’s First Baptist Church in downtown, said in an interview that the city had become “more organically welcoming” in the past five years. That may be due to the recent influx of immigrants, as well as people from around the U.S. with more accepting viewpoints.

As the population around the country becomes more and more diverse, Houston offers a preview of what the rest of the States could be like in a few decades.

