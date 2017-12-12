Menu
Recorded this week over 75 years ago, "Deep in the Heart of Texas" remains a Lone Star classic
On Sunday night, Sincere Mobbs went missing after his mother sent him to his room at their southeast Houston home.

Mobbs’ mother says the 11-year-old disappeared after a fight with his younger brother at the property, located in the 5900 block of Southtown Street. Burglar bars and a screen had been pried from the window, which were open in Mobbs’ room.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old teen has been missing since last Thursday. Mary Durrett was last seen walking near the Museum District. Durrett was wearing jeans with holes in the knees, a mustard-yellow cardigan sweater, a maroon sweatshirt and athletic shoes.

The teen, who police say requires “desperate” medical attention, has multiple scars on her arm, including an 8-inch-long mark on her left thigh.

Houston police hope the public will call 832-394-1840 with any information regarding either of the minors.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
