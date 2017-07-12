It’s a mansion that was fit for a (Saudi) prince, and now it can be yours–for $20 million

The house at 1000 Kirby Drive is a marble monstrosity with a separate kitchen on every floor–and it can be yours for a cool $20 million.

The home, previously owned by Saudi prince Abdulrahman bin Faisal, has hit the market and is listed with Walter Bering of Houston-based Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.

The three-story house is 23,870 square feet on more than three acres. It has nine bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, four half-bathrooms and separate staff quarters.





The current owners bought the house in 2007; it was sold in 2002 to a local real estate investor, the Houston Business Journal reported at the time.

Originally, the house was built in 1986 as a place for the prince’s family to stay while he conducted business in Houston, the Business Journal reported in 2002. It is estimated to have cost $25 million. Each floor has its own kitchen so the prince could be served on any level, according to a spokesperson.

Last year, the most expensive house sold in Houston was listed for $15 million, according to a list provided by the Houston Association of Realtors.