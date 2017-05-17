Rare Houston

It’s crazy to walk in traffic on Interstate 45, but this woman did anyways

Article will continue after advertisement

Interstate 45, notoriously gnarled by construction and traffic, is no place for a person to be walking.

RELATED: Crazy woman parks and pees on busy interstate

But that’s just where a young woman was spotted recently, sashaying right down the middle of it, between lanes, with hardly a care in the world.

Maybe it was also because she was on the phone.

Drivers could be heard yelling, but she continued her promenade.

RELATED: Watch the bizarre scene that slowed Houston traffic for two hours, but thankfully had a happy ending


That is one daredevil commuter.

Sari Reese, Rare Contributor | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement