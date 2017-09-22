It’s doubtful when this man ordered pizza delivery that he could have expected this violence on the side

A southeast Houston man had a pizza craving late one night this week. Unfortunately, what he got instead was a bullet to the leg.

When the pizza was delivered to his home in the 11600 block of Eaglewood at around 11 p.m. Monday night, he opened the door. At the same time, the delivery person was robbed. At least one shot was fired, which hit the homeowner.





Thankfully, the man is expected to survive. No word on what happened to his pizza.