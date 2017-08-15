It’s last call for Houston-based Joe’s Crab Shack

The popular seafood eatery known as Joe’s Crab Shack is headed out to sea.

RELATED: Even though he needs the money, the owner of Joe’s is still “Crabby” and refusing Landry’s bid for the Shack

Houston-based Ignite Restaurant Group, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this summer, has closed a number of Joe’s Crab Shack locations around the country.

The shuttering comes after news of Houston-based Landry’s Inc. winning the bankruptcy court auction to purchase Ignite Restaurant Group last week.

RELATED: Aw, shucks: Bankrupt Joe’s Crab Shack has two suitors

Thursday, a judge is expected to approve the $55 million sale.



