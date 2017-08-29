Iraq veteran won’t take thanks for rescuing hurricane victims

Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Rick Johnson, a veteran of the Iraq War and a father of four, carried two young children out of flood waters caused by Hurricane Harvey. A picture of the rescue quickly went viral.
Johnson carried the children out of the house after a woman waved him down and asked for his help.
“I made a couple of jokes in reference to swimming and things of that nature,” he said, explaining the different ways he tried to take their minds off of the waist-deep waters.
But when he said the family tried to thank him, Johnson replied, “This is my job; it’s not something that I need to be thanked for.”
