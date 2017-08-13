It’s time for Back to School, but some Houston families may be asked to spend more on supplies, even if they can’t afford it

Every kid needs supplies for going back to school.

But, depending on which school they attend, some families are asked to spend significantly more than others.

A recent Houston Chronicle report analyzed the back-to-school lists for nearly 50 schools across 17 area districts, finding the most expensive list can be found at Pasadena ISD’s Teague Elementary, at $110.56, and the cheapest at Humble ISD’s Ridge Creek Elementary, which checks in at $34.05.





That’s more than a $75 difference.

Some of the most expensive lists belong to Fort Bend ISD schools, ranging from $90-$96.

If you or someone you know needs help in securing their requested supplies, there are organizations that can help.

Good luck this year to everyone!