J.J. Watt is in a happy relationship, though his many admirers are now heartbroken

Fans of J.J. Watt, and by fans we mean his legions of female admirers, already know that the unthinkable has happened.

J.J. has a lady, which was revealed earlier this year.

But now, even worse, it appears J.J. has a lady whom he really, really likes.

Professional soccer player Kealia Ohai is the lucky lass, and she’s clearly won the heart of the affable football player.





In this pic, posted on Watt’s Instagram account a few days ago, Houston’s hottest couple poses adorably and it’s beyond a doubt: There’s a love connection here. Watt cheekily wrote: “Tried to take a nice photo. Got this instead.”

Despite this bliss, there are hordes of comments below the picture which hope to negate the clear truth.

Perhaps @dirtybirdlegacy said it best: “It’s a joke right?!?!”