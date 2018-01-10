Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt may be out for the season, but he hasn’t stopped bringing joy and hope to his most inspiring fans.





Last weekend, Watt made good on promises to treat a young fan who recently recovered from cancer, sending 10-year-old Steven Garay a care package full of gear. Garay is now the proud owner of a Watt jersey, as well as four new pairs of shoes.

His mother, Jennifer, posted a photo of Garay posing with the gifts on Twitter.

“Thank you so much for all the great gift. You have made my son the most happiest boy ever!! His shoe game has just gotten better!” she tweeted.

As RARE previously reported, Watt reached out to Garay after his treatment facility tweeted a video showing the boy ringing a gong to celebrate his recovery from cancer.

Watt is Garay’s favorite player, so he wore a Texans hat and jersey in honor of his hero during his cancer-free celebration.

When Watt saw the video, he quickly reached out to his young fan.

Garay and his family were forced to leave their home in Houston due to Hurricane Harvey and complete his treatment in Nebraska, but they plan to return to the Bayou City in time for Garay to attend a Texans game as Watt’s guest.

