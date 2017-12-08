Texans defensive lineman and Houston hero J.J. Watt is a 2018 nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

His nomination comes as he is named the Texans Man of the Year, as well as Sports Illustrated’s co-Sportsperson of the Year with Astros’ second baseman Jose Altuve.





According to its website, the Walter Payton Award honors players who made the biggest commitment to philanthropy and community involvement; field play is also considered during the awarding process.

“NFL players are outstanding, generous men of character who give back to their communities,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in an interview of the award. “Walter Payton represented the very best on and off the field, and this year’s Man of the Year nominees exemplify his legacy of philanthropy and leadership. We are proud to support players as they use their platforms to drive positive change.”

In total, 32 nominees will be considered for the prestigious NFL honor this year; in January 2018, the NFL will announce three finalists for the award.

Watt is a notable presence in Houston after Hurricane Harvey, raising over $33 million for recovery.

Even after a no contact injury ended his season, Watt continues to inspire Houston and give back to the community.

The winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year award will be announced during the NFL Honors presentation, which airs on February 3 during Super Bowl weekend.

If Watt wins the award, $500,000 will be donated to charity in his name, courtesy of the NFL, Nationwide, and United Way Worldwide.

Good luck to all of the nominees. They’ll need it!