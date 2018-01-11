Houston’s favorite power couple both suffered season-ending injuries this year, but it looks like they’re turning those lemons into lemonade.

Fans got a peak inside Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt’s romantic getaway to Italy with girlfriend Kealia Ohai, captain of the Houston Dash soccer team, thanks to Watt’s social media posts.





Watt and Ohai are vacationing in Rome. While the couple has shared a few Instagram stories about their trip for followers, Watt also recently added a few snapshots to his Instagram feed, starting with a gorgeous shot of Ohai sitting in front of the Trevi fountain.

“True beauty,” Watt wrote in the caption, likely referring to Ohai, who clearly outshines the fountain.

Watt also posted a photo of the couple posing together in front of a mirror, suggesting even famous faces have trouble finding someone to snap that perfect picture.

Later, Watt posted a posed shot of the couple looking like they’re ready for a night on the town.

Watt and Ohai chose stellar digs for their getaway, as shown in these photos of Watt posing at their hotel. The 17th century Baroque style is the perfect backdrop for an impromptu photoshoot.

