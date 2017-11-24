As is a time-honored tradition in America, this Thanksgiving, siblings across the country fought over the last roll and who got the bigger piece of pie.





Despite those squabbles, there’s a lot of love between siblings around the holidays, especially in Houston:

While they might be famous football players, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt proved he and his brother are just like any other siblings.

On Thanksgiving morning, Watt tweeted out an exchange between himself and his brother T.J. Watt, who is a linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

J.J.’s post came from a screenshot of a text conversation between he and his brother, where they wished each other a Happy Thanksgiving with the snark you’d expect from a close sibling.

The two football dynamos teased each other for saving them from being the “dumbest in the family” or the “worst looking in the family.”

Most of all, though, they shared how thankful they are for each other.

He titled the post “Brotherly love.”

They may be famous, talented, and rich, but they’re just like us.

Houston loves you, J.J!

Turkey at our house next year?