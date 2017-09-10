J.J. Watt welcomes fans at NRG Stadium and shows the country what Houston Strong looks like

As Houston starts its recovery and rebuilding process from the ravages and destruction of Hurricane Harvey, unofficial Houston mascot J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans showed the country what “Houston Strong” looks like.

Sunday afternoon, in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Houston Texans players welcomed their fans to NRG stadium with defensive end J.J. Watt leading the pack, waving the Texas flag and pumping up the stadium in a way that can only be described as “primal.”

Many fans commented on social media about the emotional moment.





Chill bumps watching the opening of the @HoustonTexans football game. #HoustonStrong — Konni Burton (@KonniBurton) September 10, 2017

In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, Watt has helped raise more than $30 million for recovery efforts.

While he might originally be a Wisconsin, I think it’s safe to say Watt is officially a Houstonian now.