Basketball star James Hardin has signed a record-breaking extension deal that will keep him with the Houston Rockets for the next six seasons.

Harden, who was already contracted to play through the next two seasons, signed an extension that will keep him with the Rockets through the 2022-2023 season.

The new contract is reportedly worth $228 million, making it the richest in NBA history.

Rockets owner Leslie Alexander described Harden as “one of the most unique and powerful superstars in the history of the game.”





Because Harden was already slated to play for the Rockets in the coming seasons, the deal will not affect the team’s recruiting efforts.

In addition to being the team’s star on the court, Harden has proven himself to be one off the court during this summer’s recruiting efforts. Harden made it his mission to convince fellow NBA talents like Chris Paul and P.J. Tucker to choose the Rockets.

After signing his contract extension, Harden had a lot to say about how he feels about his team and the city of Houston.

“Houston is home for me,” Harden explained. “Mr. Alexander has shown that he is fully committed to winning, and my teammates and I are going to keep putting in the work to get better and compete for the title.”

Harden was eligible for the contract extension because he was named to the first team All-NBA.

With the new deal, Harden plans to retire from Houston.

He explained, “I don’t want to go anywhere. I don’t want to deal with free agency. I know where home is. I know where I want to be. I know where I want to retire ultimately.”

Houston looks forward to another great season from the Rockets.